Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce $10.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $1.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 805%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $83.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.60 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $136,200.00. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $154,887.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $432,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,809. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.