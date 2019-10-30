Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) will announce $10.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.50 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $1.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 805%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $34.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $83.79 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $54.60 million, with estimates ranging from $10.79 million to $175.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.15). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $136,200.00. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 8,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $154,887.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,581 shares of company stock worth $432,162. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,809. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.