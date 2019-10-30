Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) to report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.37). Global Eagle Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Eagle Entertainment.

Get Global Eagle Entertainment alerts:

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.53 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Global Eagle Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Eagle Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ENT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.62. 73,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.20. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,740.00. Also, Director Ronald Steger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 309,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,190.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,000 shares of company stock worth $164,990 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,041 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Eagle Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.