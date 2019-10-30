Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to Post -$0.45 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Timkensteel posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,600%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Timkensteel.

Get Timkensteel alerts:

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.25) on shares of Timkensteel in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Timkensteel news, insider Kristopher R. Westbrooks purchased 7,350 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,877.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,387.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ward J. Timken, Jr. purchased 30,000 shares of Timkensteel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 182,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,678.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 63,600 shares of company stock valued at $372,140. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 6.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after acquiring an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Timkensteel in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timkensteel by 11.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Timkensteel stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 146,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,534. The firm has a market cap of $264.44 million, a P/E ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.11. Timkensteel has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

About Timkensteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timkensteel (TMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timkensteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timkensteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.