Zacks: Analysts Expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Depomed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.24. Depomed reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Depomed will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Depomed.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Depomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other Depomed news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 25,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $40,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 50,000 shares of Depomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 112,000 shares of company stock worth $174,320.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE:ASRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,778. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.64. Depomed has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

