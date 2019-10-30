Zacks: Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. LivaNova reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $73,820.00. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,545. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivaNova by 11.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 585.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in LivaNova in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $3.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $64.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.99.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

