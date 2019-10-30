Zacks: Analysts Expect Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) to Post $0.90 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.92. Sensata Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In related news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,321 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,839,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,153,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 133,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 144.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 1,377,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

