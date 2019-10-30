Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) will post $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Varex Imaging reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Varex Imaging’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VREX. ValuEngine downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 price objective on Varex Imaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Varex Imaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varex Imaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,189,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,459,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,244,000 after acquiring an additional 37,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 778,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 572,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

VREX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.78. 111,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.26. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.89.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

