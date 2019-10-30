Zacks: Brokerages Expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. General Mills posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in General Mills by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $50.71. 4,417,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,346. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. General Mills has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

