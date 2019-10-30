Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings per share of $1.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.12 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.42). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $448.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.95. 287,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,656. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.