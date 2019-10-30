Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.51. Pra Group reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Pra Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $252.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Pra Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,746,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pra Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,416,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 1,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 186,174 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 112,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pra Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,276,000 after acquiring an additional 82,619 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRAA traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.36. 148,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,341. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

