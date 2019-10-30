Zacks: Brokerages Expect Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Walmart reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.35.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,271. Walmart has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $339.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.28 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 18.8% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

