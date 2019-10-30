Zacks: Brokerages Set $91.00 Target Price for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $91.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 149 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBSS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Valentine sold 5,362 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $509,550.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,955,053.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $478,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at $768,260.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,516 shares of company stock worth $2,480,369. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JBSS stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.98. The stock had a trading volume of 105,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.16.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

