Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) to Sell

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metro Bank PLC is a commercial bank which provides banking products and services to retail and institutional customers. The company offers current accounts, loans, mortgages, safe deposit boxes, cash management, private banking and debit and credit cards. Metro Bank PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

MBNKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Metro Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC began coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:MBNKF opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $31.40.

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

