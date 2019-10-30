Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) to “Hold”

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Svb Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ardelyx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $316.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the second quarter worth $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 16.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 809,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 111,963 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 89.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

