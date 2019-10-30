Zacks Investment Research Upgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InterContinental Hotels Group offers information and reservations capability on the Internet for InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn hotels, Holiday Inn Express hotels, and Staybridge Suites by Holiday Inn hotels. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from $4,800.00 to $4,400.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,300.00.

IHG stock opened at $59.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $50.97 and a 12-month high of $71.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 134,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at $318,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 394,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 102,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

