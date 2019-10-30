Zacks: Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWPX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

NWPX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. 24,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,341. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of -165.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 93.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

