Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wellington Shields cut Zebra Technologies from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $140.95 and a 52-week high of $241.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $303,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 19,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $4,153,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,483. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 284.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

