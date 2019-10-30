ZelCash (ZEL) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.93 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. During the last week, ZelCash has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $3.93 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.47 or 0.00790001 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033801 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00171844 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005443 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00070994 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003641 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 81,239,000 coins. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

