Zendesk’s (ZEN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $82.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $98.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.64.

ZEN stock opened at $66.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zendesk has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $94.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zendesk will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $7,704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,646,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,648 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 7.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

