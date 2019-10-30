Zetacoin Price Tops $0.0008 (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $132,984.00 and approximately $7,123.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,179.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.33 or 0.03173112 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.00745725 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00018441 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000517 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About Zetacoin

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,495,216 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, CoinEgg, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

