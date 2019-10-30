ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZIXI. TheStreet cut shares of ZIX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. ZIX has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). ZIX had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,417,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 631,733 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 702.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 1,012,368 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 782,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after buying an additional 512,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after buying an additional 329,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

