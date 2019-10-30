Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 242 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $26,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.91. 207,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.29. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $75.51 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.15 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

