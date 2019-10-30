Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $270,000 Stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kemper were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 190.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Kemper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Kemper by 38.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 260,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,973,000 after buying an additional 71,929 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Kemper by 2,177.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 76,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 365.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

KMPR traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.18. 290,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $91.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.70.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kemper news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $195,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

