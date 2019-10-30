Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crane were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,699,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $642,442,000 after acquiring an additional 88,581 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,573,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 828.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 436,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $67.18 and a 12-month high of $94.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Crane had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.64.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

