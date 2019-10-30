Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 5.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 7.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MSA. ValuEngine lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.83.

In other news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $678,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.47. The stock had a trading volume of 182,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,901. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day moving average is $106.09. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.21. MSA Safety Inc has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 27.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.