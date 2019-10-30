Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 120.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,891,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,743 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 20.3% during the second quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 2,353,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,103,000 after acquiring an additional 397,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,195,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the second quarter worth approximately $37,073,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers USA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SKX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Skechers USA to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $13,936,050. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 861,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.