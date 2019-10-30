Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 240 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCY traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 938,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,744. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.08. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $459,562.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,487.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total transaction of $886,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,152 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,338.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,038 shares of company stock worth $6,690,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCY shares. Bank of America raised shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

