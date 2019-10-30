Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1,069.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 106.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after purchasing an additional 360,596 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

STL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,438. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

