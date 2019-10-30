Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 32.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.69. 730,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.45. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.57%.

PB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price target on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

In other news, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

