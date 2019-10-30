Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SolarWinds by 184.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on SolarWinds from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.37.

Shares of SolarWinds stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,055. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

