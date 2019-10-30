Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,400 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the September 15th total of 835,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zymeworks by 312.8% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zymeworks by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $373,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.10. The stock had a trading volume of 313,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. Barclays lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

