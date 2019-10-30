Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Deutsche Bank

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZYME. Barclays lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Shares of ZYME traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 142,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 24.44% and a negative net margin of 102.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 100.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.