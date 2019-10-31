-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S’s earnings. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BIONDVAX PHARMA/S.

Get BIONDVAX PHARMA/S alerts:

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($2.00).

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $5.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.08. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $35.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.16.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (BVXV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIONDVAX PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.