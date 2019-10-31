$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDRX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.19.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,389. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

