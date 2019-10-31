-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NuCana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.24). NuCana reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuCana.

Get NuCana alerts:

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of NuCana in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of NuCana in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

NuCana stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,134. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $229.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 126.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 257.8% during the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 117,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuCana by 134,310.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 608,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuCana (NCNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.