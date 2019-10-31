12,770 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC

W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 24,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 103,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.56 per share, with a total value of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,297.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $6,163,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,820,248.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

NYSE GD traded down $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 36,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,727. The company has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $143.87 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

