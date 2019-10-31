157,855 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,020,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 875,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,933,000 after buying an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,685 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 59,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.54 per share, with a total value of $227,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,784.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.42. 2,500,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,135,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $75.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

