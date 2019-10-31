$163.11 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will post $163.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $163.34 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $153.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year sales of $624.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $624.00 million to $624.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $722.92 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $168.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $180.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.20.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.61, for a total value of $761,612.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 354,943 shares in the company, valued at $57,007,395.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total value of $156,423.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,366.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,974 shares of company stock worth $33,414,583. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $598,366,000 after buying an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $500,094,000 after buying an additional 105,831 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,016,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,186,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 91.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,615,000 after purchasing an additional 564,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,391. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.95%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

