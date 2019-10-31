1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Shares of FIV opened at $8.98 on Thursday. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

