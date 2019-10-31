23,497 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Acquired by Cadence Capital Management LLC

Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 35,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Campbell Soup news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $46.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $48.38. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

