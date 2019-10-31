3,289 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Sequoia Wealth Management LLC

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.44. The stock had a trading volume of 834,450 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31.

