3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $157.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price target cut by Barclays from $158.00 to $157.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.08.

NYSE MMM opened at $168.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. 3M has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.23.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total value of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

