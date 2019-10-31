4,345 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.32. The stock had a trading volume of 670,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,053,574. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $200.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $3,445,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 429,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,134,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

