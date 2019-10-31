4,651 Shares in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rikoon Group LLC grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 3.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $43.00 target price on Main Street Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

MAIN opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.33 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 65.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.62%.

Main Street Capital Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

