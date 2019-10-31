$5.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) to announce $5.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.69 billion and the highest is $5.83 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $5.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $22.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.38 billion to $22.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $24.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.95.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,555,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. Southwest Airlines has a 12-month low of $44.28 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 242.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.