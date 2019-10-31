$5.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2019

Equities research analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce $5.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.60 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 260.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $22.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.22 million, with estimates ranging from $3.54 million to $21.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

ACRS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.75. 1,118,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,222. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.83. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

