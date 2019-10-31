58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the September 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $51.95 on Thursday. 58.com has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89.

Get 58.com alerts:

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $601.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that 58.com will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 58.com in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.40 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 58.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 735.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,014,000 after buying an additional 469,306 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 316,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,705,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of 58.com by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.