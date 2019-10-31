600 Shares in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in FS Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FS Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of FSBW stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp Inc has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $57.40.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

