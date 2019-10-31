$8.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) will post sales of $8.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.29 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $31.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.83 billion to $32.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.75 billion to $34.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,983.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104.6% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 119,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 389,673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $83.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,614,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

