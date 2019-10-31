$818.50 Million in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report $818.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.00 million and the highest is $830.00 million. PerkinElmer posted sales of $756.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKI. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PerkinElmer from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

PerkinElmer stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,653. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.76%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 117.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 275,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 148,947 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 58,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

